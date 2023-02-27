Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Pro vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus

89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
VS
79 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 775 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4325 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 840K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1231 against 803 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 20W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (41:08 vs 37:04 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Honor
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1720 and 1424 points

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.7%
PWM 120 Hz 59 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Magic 5 Pro +53%
1231 nits
iPhone 14 Plus
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Pro +4%
91%
iPhone 14 Plus
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.23 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple A15 GPU
GPU clock 680 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro
1424
iPhone 14 Plus +21%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro
4598
iPhone 14 Plus +1%
4623
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5 Pro +45%
1219602
iPhone 14 Plus
840583
CPU 240420 212452
GPU 563919 346584
Memory 222701 145329
UX 186528 130415
Total score 1219602 840583
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5 Pro +34%
12659
iPhone 14 Plus
9435
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 44 °C
Stability 53% 82%
Graphics test 75 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 12659 9435
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM Magic UI 7.1 -
OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 4325 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 16:12 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 06:11 hr
Standby 118 hr 146 hr
General battery life
Magic 5 Pro
37:04 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +11%
41:08 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (71st and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Magic 5 Pro +8%
86 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

