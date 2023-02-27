Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Comes with 777 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4323 mAh

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Reverse charging feature

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 21 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1882 and 1421 points

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 91% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 1752 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 Pro +3% 91% iPhone 14 Pro Max 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Magic UI 7.1 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 66 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:02 hr Watching video - 21:10 hr Gaming - 07:13 hr Standby - 156 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 45:56 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a iPhone 14 Pro Max 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the connectivity is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.