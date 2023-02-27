Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Pro vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

date 2023-02-27

Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Google Pixel 7

89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
VS
73 out of 100
Google Pixel 7
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 754K)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (37:04 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Comes with 745 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4355 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1231 against 983 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 20W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 20:9
PPI 460 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 98.5%
PWM 120 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Magic 5 Pro +25%
1231 nits
Pixel 7
983 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Pro +7%
91%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +35%
1424
Pixel 7
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +39%
4598
Pixel 7
3314
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5 Pro +62%
1219602
Pixel 7
754323
CPU 240420 203616
GPU 563919 295372
Memory 222701 108654
UX 186528 142235
Total score 1219602 754323
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5 Pro +94%
12659
Pixel 7
6523
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 53% 71%
Graphics test 75 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 12659 6523
Web score - 7567
Video editing - 6215
Photo editing - 18142
Data manipulation - 10171
Writing score - 15606
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (19th and 161st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 Stock Android
OS size 24 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 16:12 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 118 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Magic 5 Pro +27%
37:04 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 3648 x 2736
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Magic 5 Pro +6%
154
Pixel 7
145
Video quality
Magic 5 Pro +1%
144
Pixel 7
143
Generic camera score
Magic 5 Pro +9%
152
Pixel 7
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB
Pixel 7 +3%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

