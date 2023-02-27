Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1219K versus 754K)
- Shows 27% longer battery life (37:04 vs 29:08 hours)
- Comes with 745 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4355 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (1231 against 983 nits)
- Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 20W)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 11% higher pixel density (460 vs 416 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
95
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
88
64
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
86
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|20:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|98.5%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|360 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +35%
1424
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +39%
4598
3314
|CPU
|240420
|203616
|GPU
|563919
|295372
|Memory
|222701
|108654
|UX
|186528
|142235
|Total score
|1219602
|754323
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|53%
|71%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|12659
|6523
|Web score
|-
|7567
|Video editing
|-
|6215
|Photo editing
|-
|18142
|Data manipulation
|-
|10171
|Writing score
|-
|15606
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (19th and 161st place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|24 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|16:12 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|3648 x 2736
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Magic 5 Pro +6%
154
145
Video quality
Magic 5 Pro +1%
144
143
Generic camera score
Magic 5 Pro +9%
152
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1