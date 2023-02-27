Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1010K versus 790K)

Has 2 SIM card slots

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1421 and 1047 points

Has a built-in infrared port

Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (512 vs 460 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 91% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Pixel 7 Pro 1079 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 Pro +3% 91% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:10 hr Watching video - 14:51 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 76 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.