Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Pro vs 90 Pro – which one to choose?

Honor Magic 5 Pro vs 90 Pro

89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
VS
85 out of 100
Honor 90 Pro
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Honor 90 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1225K versus 1067K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1434 and 1315 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 66W)
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Pro and 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5 Pro
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.89:9
PPI 460 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 700 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Magic 5 Pro
1233 nits
90 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Pro
91%
90 Pro
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +9%
1434
90 Pro
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +11%
4636
90 Pro
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5 Pro +15%
1225468
90 Pro
1067782
CPU 240420 -
GPU 563919 -
Memory 222701 -
UX 186528 -
Total score 1225468 1067782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5 Pro
12659
90 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C -
Stability 47% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12659 -
AnTuTu Phone Scores (19th and 45th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr -
Watching video 16:12 hr -
Gaming 04:59 hr -
Standby 118 hr -
General battery life
Magic 5 Pro
37:04 hr
90 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB
90 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Honor Magic 5 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Honor 90 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Honor 90 Pro
2. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G vs Honor 90 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro
4. Honor 90 vs 90 Pro
5. Huawei P30 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro
6. Huawei P60 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
8. Honor Magic 5 Lite vs Magic 5 Pro
9. OnePlus 11 vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
10. Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский