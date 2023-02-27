Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.