Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Honor 50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1225K versus 505K)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh
- Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1233 against 751 nits)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (37:04 vs 34:01 hours)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
- Weighs 44 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
94
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
89
50
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
97
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|525 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|100%
|PWM
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +81%
1434
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +55%
4636
2996
|CPU
|240420
|152737
|GPU
|563919
|156226
|Memory
|222701
|75304
|UX
|186528
|115932
|Total score
|1225468
|505014
|Max surface temperature
|37.6 °C
|38.4 °C
|Stability
|47%
|98%
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|12659
|2486
|Web score
|-
|9724
|Video editing
|-
|7077
|Photo editing
|-
|25082
|Data manipulation
|-
|8744
|Writing score
|-
|15085
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
|Magic UI 7.1
|OS size
|24 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:54 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|11:29 hr
|Watching video
|16:12 hr
|15:11 hr
|Gaming
|04:59 hr
|04:55 hr
|Standby
|118 hr
|116 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
154
Video quality
144
Generic camera score
152
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1