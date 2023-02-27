Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 Pro vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Honor 50

89 out of 100
Honor Magic 5 Pro
VS
65 out of 100
Honor 50
Honor Magic 5 Pro
Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1225K versus 505K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (1233 against 751 nits)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (37:04 vs 34:01 hours)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor 50 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5 Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 525 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 100%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Magic 5 Pro +64%
1233 nits
Honor 50
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5 Pro +1%
91%
Honor 50
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 Pro and Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 680 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +81%
1434
Honor 50
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5 Pro +55%
4636
Honor 50
2996
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5 Pro +143%
1225468
Honor 50
505014
CPU 240420 152737
GPU 563919 156226
Memory 222701 75304
UX 186528 115932
Total score 1225468 505014
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5 Pro +409%
12659
Honor 50
2486
Max surface temperature 37.6 °C 38.4 °C
Stability 47% 98%
Graphics test 75 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 12659 2486
Web score - 9724
Video editing - 7077
Photo editing - 25082
Data manipulation - 8744
Writing score - 15085
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 7.1
OS size 24 GB 21 GB

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 11:29 hr
Watching video 16:12 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 04:59 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 118 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Magic 5 Pro +9%
37:04 hr
Honor 50
34:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Magic 5 Pro
86 dB
Honor 50 +8%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2021
Release date March 2023 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 9 and Honor 50
2. Honor 70 and Honor 50
3. Honor 50 Lite and Honor 50
4. Apple iPhone 11 and Honor 50
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Honor 50
6. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Pro
7. Google Pixel 7 Pro and Honor Magic 5 Pro
8. Honor Magic 5 Lite and Magic 5 Pro
9. Honor 90 and Magic 5 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Honor Magic 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский