Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Honor Magic 5 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Magic 5 Lite

Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5 Лайт
Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 403K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite
  • Weighs 44 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 5 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 5 Lite

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9 20:9
PPI 460 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 619
GPU clock 680 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 5 Pro +152%
1019212
Honor Magic 5 Lite
403715
CPU - 118305
GPU - 98784
Memory - 69914
UX - 113011
Total score 1019212 403715
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:39 hr
Watching video - 18:34 hr
Gaming - 06:05 hr
Standby - 137 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX878 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
3. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
4. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro and OnePlus 11
5. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite and Huawei Honor 70
7. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
8. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite and Huawei Honor Magic 5
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish