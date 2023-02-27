Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro vs Magic 5 Lite VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.81-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 403K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1019K versus 403K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Weighs 44 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.81 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 20:9 PPI 460 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Honor Magic 5 Lite 872 nits

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Green Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 Pro +1% 91% Honor Magic 5 Lite 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 66 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:39 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:05 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 Pro n/a Honor Magic 5 Lite 40:40 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Pro is definitely a better buy.