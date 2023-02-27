Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Comes with 748 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4352 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Price Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.5:9 PPI 439 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 +3% 90.4% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Magic UI 7.1 - OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4352 mAh Charge power 66 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:55 hr Watching video - 20:14 hr Gaming - 07:42 hr Standby - 140 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 43:44 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2021 Release date March 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 5.