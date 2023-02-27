Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Weighs 19 grams less Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor Magic 5 Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.5:9 PPI 439 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 +5% 90.4% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Magic UI 7.1 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 66 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:45 hr Watching video - 15:45 hr Gaming - 05:24 hr Standby - 122 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024 Aperture - f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.