Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Apple iPhone 14

VS
Huawei Honor Magic 5
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1821 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3279 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 818K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1412 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 5
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor Magic 5
n/a
iPhone 14
833 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Magic 5 +5%
90.4%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 5 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor Magic 5
1412
iPhone 14 +22%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Magic 5
4591
iPhone 14 +3%
4751
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 5 +22%
1000941
iPhone 14
818531
CPU - 212927
GPU - 344469
Memory - 130488
UX - 132690
Total score 1000941 818531
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9429
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM Magic UI 7.1 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:45 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 5
n/a
iPhone 14
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 4032 x 3024
Aperture - f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Magic 5
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
