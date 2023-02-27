Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1821 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 3279 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 818K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1725 and 1412 points
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2688 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.76:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
iPhone 14 +22%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4591
iPhone 14 +3%
4751
|CPU
|-
|212927
|GPU
|-
|344469
|Memory
|-
|130488
|UX
|-
|132690
|Total score
|1000941
|818531
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9429
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|Magic UI 7.1
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8768 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|-
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2023
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.
