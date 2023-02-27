Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Magic 5 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 790K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1412 and 1047 points
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 17% higher pixel density (512 vs 439 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Magic 5
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.5:9
PPI 439 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor Magic 5
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
1079 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Magic 5 +2%
90.4%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Magic 5 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor Magic 5 +35%
1412
Pixel 7 Pro
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Magic 5 +45%
4591
Pixel 7 Pro
3157
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor Magic 5 +27%
1000941
Pixel 7 Pro
790522
CPU - 213533
GPU - 317412
Memory - 110534
UX - 149583
Total score 1000941 790522
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 71%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6401
PCMark 3.0 score - 11465
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (45th and 113th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:10 hr
Watching video - 14:51 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 76 hr
General battery life
Honor Magic 5
n/a
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 126°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 3648 x 2736
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2022
Release date March 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

