Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1000K versus 790K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.5:9 PPI 439 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 1079 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 +2% 90.4% Pixel 7 Pro 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Stock Android OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:10 hr Watching video - 14:51 hr Gaming - 04:48 hr Standby - 76 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 122° 126° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 3648 x 2736 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 n/a Pixel 7 Pro 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2022 Release date March 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.