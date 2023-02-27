Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 546K)

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4800 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

11% higher pixel density (439 vs 395 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 20:9 PPI 439 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 90.4% Honor 70 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 122° 122° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date March 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 5 is definitely a better buy.