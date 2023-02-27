Huawei Honor Magic 5 vs Magic 4 Pro VS Huawei Honor Magic 5 Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Huawei Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4600 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1412 and 1122 points

Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Supports wireless charging up to 100W

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom Optical image stabilization

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.73 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.54:9 PPI 439 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 93% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 94.7% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 956 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor Magic 5 90.4% Honor Magic 4 Pro +3% 93%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 7.1 Magic UI 6 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (100 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time - 0:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:14 hr Watching video - 11:47 hr Gaming - 05:28 hr Standby - 68 hr General battery life Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 25:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° 122° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 3840 x 2160 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 138 Video quality Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 109 Generic camera score Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor Magic 5 n/a Honor Magic 4 Pro 88.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Magic 5. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro.