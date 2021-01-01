Huawei Honor Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
- Comes with 931 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3969 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 29% higher pixel density (458 vs 355 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (814 against 587 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|355 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.75%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205969
iPhone 11 Pro Max +122%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
527565
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4900 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1