Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Comes with 931 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3969 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (458 vs 355 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (814 against 587 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Note 10
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 355 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor Note 10
587 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +39%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Note 10
81.75%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +2%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Note 10 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 767 MHz -
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10
205969
iPhone 11 Pro Max +122%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 8.2 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 September 2019
Release date August 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

