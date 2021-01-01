Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.