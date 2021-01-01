Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Note 10 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Note 10 vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор Ноте 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor Note 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3400 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (587 against 499 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • 22% higher pixel density (432 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 77 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Note 10
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 355 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Note 10 +18%
587 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Note 10 +2%
81.75%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Note 10 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10
205969
Honor 10 +2%
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 April 2018
Release date August 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Note 10. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite or Huawei Honor Note 10
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 or Huawei Honor 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 10
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Huawei Honor 10
5. Huawei Honor 20 or Honor 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Huawei Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish