Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1150 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3750 mAh
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (587 against 451 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 16% higher pixel density (412 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 11 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Note 10
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 355 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35.4 ms
Contrast - 875:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Note 10 +30%
587 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Note 10
81.75%
Honor 20 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Note 10 and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 767 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10
205969
Honor 20 +49%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 20
402897
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 8.2 Magic 4.0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2018 May 2019
Release date August 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

