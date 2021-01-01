Huawei Honor Note 10 vs Honor 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
- Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1150 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3750 mAh
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (587 against 451 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Stereo speakers
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 16% higher pixel density (412 vs 355 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11 mm narrower
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|355 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.75%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205969
Honor 20 +49%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
402897
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|Magic 4.0
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4900 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
32:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2018
|May 2019
|Release date
|August 2019
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 350 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.29 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.
