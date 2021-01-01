Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Note 10 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Note 10 vs Honor 8X

Хуавей Хонор Ноте 10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor Note 10
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Comes with 1150 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (587 against 423 nits)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • 12% higher pixel density (396 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Note 10
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 355 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Note 10 +39%
587 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Note 10
81.75%
Honor 8X +3%
84%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Note 10 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G51
GPU clock 767 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10 +51%
205969
Honor 8X
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 8X
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 8X
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 September 2018
Release date August 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor Note 10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Huawei Honor Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
3. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A50
4. Huawei Honor 8X or Huawei Honor 10i
5. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Huawei Honor 8X or Samsung Galaxy A30s
7. Huawei Honor 8X or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish