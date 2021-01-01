Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Note 10 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 11.51% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (587 against 519 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • 21% higher pixel density (428 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 14.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 75 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Note 10
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 16:9
PPI 355 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% 70.24%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1310:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Note 10 +13%
587 nits
Honor 9
519 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor Note 10 +16%
81.75%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Note 10 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 767 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor Note 10 +2%
1891
Honor 9
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor Note 10 +10%
6782
Honor 9
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10 +43%
205969
Honor 9
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 9
198567
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 8.2 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor Note 10
n/a
Honor 9
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2018 June 2017
Release date August 2019 July 2017
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Note 10 is definitely a better buy.

