Huawei Honor Note 10 vs Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Honor Note 10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 970) that was released on July 31, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
- Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 3200 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 11.51% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (587 against 519 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- 21% higher pixel density (428 vs 355 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 14.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 75 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|355 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.75%
|70.24%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1310:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Honor Note 10 +2%
1891
1859
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Honor Note 10 +10%
6782
6178
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor Note 10 +43%
205969
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4900 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|June 2017
|Release date
|August 2019
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Note 10 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1