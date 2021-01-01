Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 3 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8A Prime, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.