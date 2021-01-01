Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 3 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.