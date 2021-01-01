Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 3 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Play 3 vs Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 3 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on September 5, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 3
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Thinner bezels – 6.78% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 59% higher pixel density (427 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (611 against 398 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Play 3
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 3
398 nits
Honor 9 Lite +54%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 3 +9%
82.9%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Play 3 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 13.9 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2017
Release date October 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 125 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

