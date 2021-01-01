Huawei Honor Play 4T vs Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 4T (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4T
- Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Thinner bezels – 6.28% more screen real estate
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710A
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (611 against 450 nits)
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
48
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.4%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1399
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|-
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|December 2017
|Release date
|April 2020
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 4T is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1