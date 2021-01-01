Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 4T (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.