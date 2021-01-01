Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 4T vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 4T (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4T
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 154K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (517 against 450 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 588 and 327 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Play 4T
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.8 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 4T
450 nits
Honor 9X Pro +15%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 4T
82.4%
Honor 9X Pro +3%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Play 4T and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Play 4T
1399
Honor 9X Pro +37%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Play 4T
154989
Honor 9X Pro +100%
309512

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

