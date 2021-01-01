Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 4T (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.