Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 4T vs Honor Play 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Play 4T vs Play 3

Хуавей Хонор Плей 4Т
Huawei Honor Play 4T
VS
Хуавей Хонор Плей 3
Huawei Honor Play 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Huawei Honor Play 4T (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 14, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Play 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4T
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 154K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Play 4T
vs
Honor Play 3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.4% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 4T +13%
450 nits
Honor Play 3
398 nits

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 4T
82.4%
Honor Play 3 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Play 4T and Huawei Honor Play 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Play 4T +4%
1399
Honor Play 3
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Play 4T
154989
Honor Play 3 +14%
176602

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording - No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Play 4T. But if the camera and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Play 3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor Play 4T vs P40 Lite
2. Huawei Honor Play 4T vs 9X Premium
3. Huawei Honor Play 4T vs Oppo Realme 6
4. Huawei Honor Play 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Huawei Honor Play 3 vs Nova 5T
6. Huawei Honor Play 3 vs 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish