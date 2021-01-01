Huawei Honor Play 9A vs 10 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor Play 9A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 9A
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- 49% higher pixel density (415 vs 278 PPI)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (148K versus 104K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1866 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|278 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.3%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|805:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
104233
Honor 10 Lite +42%
148044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|4
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|November 2018
|Release date
|April 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 137 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Play 9A. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10 Lite.
