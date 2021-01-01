Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor Play 9A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.