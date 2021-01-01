Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 9A vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor Play 9A vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей Хонор Плей 9А
Huawei Honor Play 9A
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor Play 9A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 9A
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (427 vs 278 PPI)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (611 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Play 9A
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 278 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 9A
450 nits
Honor 9 Lite +36%
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 9A +7%
81.3%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Play 9A and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.0 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 December 2017
Release date April 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Play 9A is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor Play 9A or 8A Prime
2. Huawei Honor Play 9A or Play 4T
3. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Honor 10i
4. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Honor 8A
5. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Honor 9X
6. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
7. Huawei Honor 9 Lite or Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish