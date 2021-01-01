Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 9A vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor Play 9A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 104K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (391 vs 278 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 180 points

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Honor Play 9A
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 278 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 9A
450 nits
Honor 9X +2%
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 9A
81.3%
Honor 9X +4%
84.3%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor Play 9A
180
Honor 9X +82%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor Play 9A
969
Honor 9X +40%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Play 9A
104233
Honor 9X +52%
157989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor Play 9A
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor Play 9A
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor Play 9A
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 July 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 9X. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Play 9A.

