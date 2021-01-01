Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor Play 9A vs Honor Play 4T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Huawei Honor Play 9A (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on March 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Play 4T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 9A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Play 4T
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 104K)
  • 41% higher pixel density (391 vs 278 PPI)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 327 and 180 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor Play 9A
vs
Honor Play 4T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 278 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.3% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Honor Play 9A
450 nits
Honor Play 4T
450 nits

Design and build

Height 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor Play 9A
81.3%
Honor Play 4T +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor Play 9A and Huawei Honor Play 4T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G51
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor Play 9A
104233
Honor Play 4T +49%
154989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.0 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date April 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 137 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Play 4T. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor Play 9A.

