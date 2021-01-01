Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 30 vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 30 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Хуавей Хонор View 30
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Huawei Honor View 30
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1154 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3046 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (801 against 494 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.57 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 82.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30
494 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +62%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor View 30 +3%
84.9%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor View 30
345578
iPhone 11 Pro +32%
455058
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30
452825
iPhone 11 Pro +1%
458560
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Magic UI 3 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 109° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date January 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.768 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
