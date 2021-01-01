Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 30 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 30 vs Honor 30

Хуавей Хонор View 30
Huawei Honor View 30
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 990) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 386K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 932 and 780 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30
494 nits
Honor 30
494 nits

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Honor View 30
84.9%
Honor 30 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 30
780
Honor 30 +19%
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 30 +17%
3007
Honor 30
2570
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30 +18%
454812
Honor 30
386252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (67th and 99th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3 Magic UI 3.1.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 109° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2019 April 2020
Release date January 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.768 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.01 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor 30. It has a better display, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (27%)
27 (73%)
Total votes: 37

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor View 30 or Apple iPhone 11
2. Huawei Honor View 30 or Xiaomi Mi 9
3. Huawei Honor View 30 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Huawei Honor View 30 or Huawei P40
5. Huawei Honor View 30 or Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 30 or Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei P30
8. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 30 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 30 or Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish