Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.