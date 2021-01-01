Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 20 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 20 vs Apple iPhone XR

Huawei Honor View 20
VS
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (692 against 477 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 377K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 20
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.7% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1230:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Honor View 20
477 nits
iPhone XR +45%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Honor View 20 +8%
85.7%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 20 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 20
684
iPhone XR +60%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 20 +9%
2415
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 20
377088
iPhone XR +11%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 -
OS size 16 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor View 20 +11%
14:48 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor View 20 +1%
15:26 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor View 20 +100%
30:00 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4304 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor View 20
83.7 dB
iPhone XR +4%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2018 September 2018
Release date December 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 20.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
