Huawei Honor View 20 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
- Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 13% longer battery life (88 vs 78 hours)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (692 against 477 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 377K)
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.7%
|79%
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1230:1
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
684
iPhone XR +60%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 20 +9%
2415
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
377088
iPhone XR +11%
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor View 20 +11%
14:48 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor View 20 +1%
15:26 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor View 20 +100%
30:00 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4304
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|September 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 20.
