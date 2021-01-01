Huawei Honor View 20 vs Honor 10
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 159K)
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Shows 19% longer battery life (88 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 27 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|79.9%
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1230:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 20 +97%
682
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 20 +60%
2410
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor View 20 +40%
294578
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 20 +138%
379620
159477
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor View 20 +26%
14:48 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor View 20 +34%
15:26 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor View 20 +42%
30:00 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4304
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|April 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 20 is definitely a better buy.
