Huawei Honor View 20 vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor View 20
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 159K)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (88 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 20
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39 ms -
Contrast 1230:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor View 20
472 nits
Honor 10 +6%
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor View 20 +7%
85.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 20 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 20 +97%
682
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 20 +60%
2410
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Honor View 20 +40%
294578
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 20 +138%
379620
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 4.0 EMUI 9.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor View 20 +26%
14:48 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor View 20 +34%
15:26 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor View 20 +42%
30:00 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 0 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4304 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor View 20
84.3 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2018 April 2018
Release date December 2018 April 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

