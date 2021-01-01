Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 20 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 20 vs 20 Pro

Хуавей Хонор Вью 20
Huawei Honor View 20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei Honor View 20 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on December 10, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (104 vs 88 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 20
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.7% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 100%
PWM Not detected 333 Hz
Response time 39 ms 33 ms
Contrast 1230:1 -
Max. Brightness
Honor View 20
477 nits
Honor 20 Pro +1%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor View 20 +2%
85.7%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 20 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 20
2415
Honor 20 Pro +5%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 20
377088
Honor 20 Pro +6%
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (104th and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic 3.1
OS size 16 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor View 20
14:48 hr
Honor 20 Pro +4%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor View 20 +2%
15:26 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor View 20 +3%
30:00 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (73rd and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4304 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor View 20
83.7 dB
Honor 20 Pro +1%
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2018 May 2019
Release date December 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 475 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (61.1%)
7 (38.9%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor View 20
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei Honor View 20
3. Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor View 20
4. Huawei Honor 20 and Huawei Honor View 20
5. Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor View 20
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
7. Apple iPhone XR and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
9. Huawei Nova 5T and Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish