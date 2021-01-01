Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 30 Pro vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13

VS
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 3095 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (801 against 561 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30 Pro
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30 Pro
561 nits
iPhone 13 +43%
801 nits

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 15
ROM Magic UI 3 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 3095 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 109° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2019 September 2021
Release date March 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

