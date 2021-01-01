Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1158 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 2942 mAh
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 417K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (692 against 543 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 778 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.9%
|79%
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XR +41%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +36%
3008
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30 Pro +15%
480405
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|109°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Honor View 30 Pro +29%
133
103
Video quality
100
96
Generic camera score
Honor View 30 Pro +21%
122
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 462 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.162 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.47 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.
