Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1158 mAh larger battery capacity: 4100 vs 2942 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 417K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (692 against 543 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 778 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30 Pro
543 nits
iPhone XR +27%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +36%
3008
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30 Pro +15%
480405
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Magic UI 3 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 109° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
