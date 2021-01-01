Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 30 Pro vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (557K versus 379K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 645 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (854 against 549 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4100 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30 Pro
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30 Pro
549 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +56%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor View 30 Pro +47%
557202
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Magic UI 3 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 109° 119°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2019 August 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

