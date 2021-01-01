Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (557K versus 379K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Reverse charging feature
- 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 645 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (854 against 549 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4100 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|85%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Orange
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +21%
780
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +56%
3036
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor View 30 Pro +47%
557202
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4100 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|109°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|August 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.162 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.47 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5a 5G.
