Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 375K)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (543 against 450 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 778 and 626 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30S
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30 Pro
vs
Honor 30S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 83.8%
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30 Pro +21%
543 nits
Honor 30S
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor View 30 Pro +1%
84.9%
Honor 30S
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Huawei Honor 30S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor View 30 Pro +25%
3008
Honor 30S
2416
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30 Pro +28%
480405
Honor 30S
375952
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (53rd and 106th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 109° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30S.

