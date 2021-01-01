Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor View 30 Pro vs Honor View 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Honor View 30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G) that was released on November 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 377K)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (543 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 20
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor View 30 Pro
vs
Honor View 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 400 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.9% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Honor View 30 Pro +14%
543 nits
Honor View 20
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro and Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2860 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor View 30 Pro +27%
480405
Honor View 20
377088
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (53rd and 104th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3 Magic UI 3.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 109° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2019 December 2018
Release date March 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 462 USD ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
