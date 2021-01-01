Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.