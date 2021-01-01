Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 Max vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X10 Max vs Honor 10

Хуавей Хонор X10 Макс
Huawei Honor X10 Max
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Has a 1.25 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 216K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 346 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 21% higher pixel density (432 vs 356 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.7 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 79 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10 Max
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 7.09 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.9:9
PPI 356 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Honor 10 +2%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 Max +6%
84.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 Max and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 Max +56%
539
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 Max +45%
2154
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10 Max +44%
311254
Honor 10
216364
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (141st and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 April 2018
Release date August 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi 10X 5G vs Huawei Honor X10 Max
2. Huawei Honor 8X Max vs X10 Max
3. Huawei Honor Note 10 vs X10 Max
4. Samsung Galaxy A30 vs Huawei Honor 10
5. Huawei P30 Lite vs Honor 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Huawei Honor 10
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Honor 10
8. Huawei Honor 9X vs Honor 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish