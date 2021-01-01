Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 Max vs Honor 8X Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 130K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X Max
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10 Max
vs
Honor 8X Max

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 7.09 inches 7.12 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 18.7:9
PPI 356 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 83.73%
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 Max +10%
494 nits
Honor 8X Max
450 nits

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) 177.5 mm (6.99 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) 86.2 mm (3.39 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 Max +1%
84.7%
Honor 8X Max
83.73%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 Max and Huawei Honor 8X Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1950 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 Adreno 509
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10 Max +138%
311254
Honor 8X Max
130825

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 August 2018
Release date August 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 285 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 Max is definitely a better buy.

