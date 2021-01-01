Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.