Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 157K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (391 vs 356 PPI)
  • Weighs 35.2 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10 Max
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 7.09 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 356 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 Max +7%
494 nits
Honor 9X
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 Max
84.7%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 Max and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 Max +64%
539
Honor 9X
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 Max +58%
2154
Honor 9X
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10 Max +97%
311254
Honor 9X
157989

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 July 2019
Release date August 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 Max is definitely a better buy.

