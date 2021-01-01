Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 Max vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (592 against 494 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10 Max
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 7.09 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 18.5:9
PPI 356 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 81.75%
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Honor Note 10 +20%
592 nits

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 Max +4%
84.7%
Honor Note 10
81.75%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 Max and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 July 2018
Release date August 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 Max is definitely a better buy.

