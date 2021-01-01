Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 Max vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (494 against 450 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 311K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 12% higher pixel density (397 vs 356 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 539 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10 Max
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 7.09 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9 20:9
PPI 356 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 Max +10%
494 nits
Honor X10
450 nits

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 Max
84.7%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 Max and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 Max
539
Honor X10 +16%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 Max
2154
Honor X10 +12%
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10 Max
311254
Honor X10 +19%
369760
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (141st and 107th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 May 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10 Max.

