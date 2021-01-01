Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 7.09-inch Huawei Honor X10 Max (with MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G) that was released on July 2, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.