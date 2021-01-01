Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 216K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (503 against 450 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.63 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 397 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 79.9%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Honor X10
450 nits
Honor 10 +12%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 +6%
84.7%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 +81%
626
Honor 10
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 +62%
2406
Honor 10
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10 +71%
369760
Honor 10
216364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (107th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 April 2018
Release date May 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

