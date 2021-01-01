Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X10 vs 20 Pro

Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 626 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.63 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 397 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.7% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Honor X10
450 nits
Honor 20 Pro +7%
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Honor X10 +1%
84.7%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10
626
Honor 20 Pro +12%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10
2406
Honor 20 Pro +5%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10
369760
Honor 20 Pro +8%
399245
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (107th and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic 3.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2020 May 2019
Release date May 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor X10 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Huawei Honor X10 and Honor 9X
3. Huawei Honor X10 and P40 Lite
4. Huawei Honor X10 and Xiaomi Poco X2
5. Huawei Honor X10 and 10X Lite
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Huawei P30
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish