Huawei Honor X10 vs Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 208K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 301 points
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.63 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 +111%
635
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 +98%
2432
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X10 +104%
424587
208522
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|Magic UI 4.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.
