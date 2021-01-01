Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 208K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 635 and 301 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.63 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Honor X10 +5%
450 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X10
84.7%
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Honor X10 +111%
635
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X10 +98%
2432
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Honor X10 +104%
424587
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Magic UI 3.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 October 2021
Release date May 2020 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

