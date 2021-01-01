Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X10 vs Honor 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X10 vs Honor 9 Lite

Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9 Лайт
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (629 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 54 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X10
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.63 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 397 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% 76.12%
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 1529:1
Max. Brightness
Honor X10
450 nits
Honor 9 Lite +40%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Honor X10 +11%
84.7%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X10 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2360 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Honor X10
384640
Honor 9 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM Magic UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 1:39 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 24 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Honor X10
n/a
Honor 9 Lite
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 December 2017
Release date May 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor X10 and Mi 9T
2. Honor X10 and Honor 20
3. Honor X10 and Honor 9X
4. Honor X10 and P40 Lite
5. Honor X10 and Poco X2
6. Honor 9 Lite and Redmi Note 7
7. Honor 9 Lite and Galaxy A10
8. Honor 9 Lite and Redmi Note 8
9. Honor 9 Lite and Redmi 8
10. Honor 9 Lite and P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish