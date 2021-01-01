Huawei Honor X10 vs Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.63-inch Huawei Honor X10 (with HiSilicon Kirin 820) that was released on May 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
- Has a 0.98 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 22.5W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (629 against 450 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 54 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
49
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.63 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP6
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
384640
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:39 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2017
|Release date
|May 2020
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.
