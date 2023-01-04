Honor X7a vs 70 Lite VS Honor X7a Honor 70 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.75-inch Honor X7a (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor 70 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Lite 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 122K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD TFT LCD Size 6.75 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 260 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 83%

Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X7a +3% 85.4% 70 Lite 83%

Performance Tests of Honor X7a and Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619 GPU clock 650 MHz 825 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X7a 182 70 Lite +185% 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X7a 953 70 Lite +75% 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X7a 122840 70 Lite +177% 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Yes Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 March 2023 Release date January 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Honor 70 Lite. But if the battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Honor X7a.