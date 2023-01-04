Huawei Honor X7a vs Honor 50 Lite VS Huawei Honor X7a Huawei Honor 50 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Honor X7a (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh

Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 123K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 123K) 50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI) 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 183 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor X7a Price Huawei Honor 50 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.75 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 260 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 89.5% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% Response time - 28.4 ms Contrast - 1163:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X7a n/a Honor 50 Lite 459 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X7a 85.4% Honor 50 Lite +5% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X7a n/a Honor 50 Lite 89.1 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 October 2021 Release date January 2023 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X7a. But if the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.