Huawei Honor X7a vs Honor 50 SE VS Huawei Honor X7a Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Honor X7a (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 SE 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 123K)

3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 49% higher pixel density (387 vs 260 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (387 vs 260 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 691 and 183 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD LTPS LCD Size 6.75 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 260 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 89.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Honor X7a 85.4% Honor 50 SE +5% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No - Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 June 2021 Release date January 2023 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 SE is definitely a better buy.