Huawei Honor X7a vs Honor 70 VS Huawei Honor X7a Huawei Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Honor X7a (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4800 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer
Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

52% higher pixel density (395 vs 260 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD OLED Size 6.75 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 260 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 90.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 763 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X7a 85.4% Honor 70 +6% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei Honor X7a and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2300 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 642L GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X7a 183 Honor 70 +410% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X7a 951 Honor 70 +196% 2815 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X7a 123892 Honor 70 +341% 546202 CPU - 162664 GPU - 166021 Memory - 87124 UX - 129564 Total score 123892 546202 3DMark Wild Life Performance Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 2636 PCMark 3.0 score - 11384 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes Yes Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:02 hr Watching video - 14:45 hr Gaming - 04:54 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Honor X7a n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 May 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.