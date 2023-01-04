Honor X7a vs Magic 5 Lite VS Honor X7a Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.75-inch Honor X7a (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Honor X7a Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5100 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD AMOLED Size 6.75 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 260 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X7a n/a Magic 5 Lite 867 nits

Design and build Height 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X7a 85.4% Magic 5 Lite +5% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Honor X7a and Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 619 GPU clock 650 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Honor X7a 182 Magic 5 Lite +279% 690 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Honor X7a 953 Magic 5 Lite +103% 1930 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Honor X7a 122840 Magic 5 Lite +228% 403241 CPU - 118305 GPU - 98784 Memory - 69914 UX - 113011 Total score 122840 403241 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (80% in 80 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:39 hr Watching video - 18:34 hr Gaming - 06:05 hr Standby - 137 hr General battery life Honor X7a n/a Magic 5 Lite 40:40 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Honor X7a n/a Magic 5 Lite 70 Video quality Honor X7a n/a Magic 5 Lite 77 Generic camera score Honor X7a n/a Magic 5 Lite 74

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor Magic 5 Lite is definitely a better buy.